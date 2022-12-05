‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Is On Hiatus—But Don’t Worry, It’ll Be Back Soon!

To the dismay of fans, Celebrity Jeopardy! took a hiatus earlier this season than expected. But there’s no need to worry. The celebrity version of the quiz show will be back soon!

Since Celebrity Jeopardy! season one began earlier this year, the trivia show has had some exciting stars compete to prove their knowledge. In this version of the show, celebrities go head to head as they try to win $1 million for their favorite charities. After the second round of the celebrity semi-finals aired on November 13, 2022, the show went on break and won’t return until January 5, 2023.

Fans have been perplexed about the sudden hiatus the hit show has taken. Just as actor Wil Wheaton won the second semi-finals, Celebrity Jeopardy! went on break. Viewers will have to wait a little longer than expected to watch Wheaton compete with Ike Barinholtz, who won the previous round, and another finalist that has yet to be determined.

When the game show returns in January, the next round of quarter finals will begin. However, fans are wondering why the long break. As one viewer tweeted, “Wait what?! Why can’t #CelebrityJeopardy continue? I’ll forget where we are in the tournament by January.”

A New Night For The Celebrity Quiz Show

Turns out, the show is also changing things up when it returns in the new year. So far this season, Celebrity Jeopardy! has aired on Sundays. However, the new year will also bring a new day. Beginning in January, the celebrity version of the show will air on Thursdays.

Although the new date and break weren’t announced on the final episode of 2022, a Reddit user spotted the info on the quiz show’s website and broke the news. Perhaps not surprisingly, fans of the show expressed confusion.

“Strange to play 2 out of 3 rounds though, and then return 6 weeks later for the 3rd round and finals,” as one Reddit user said. However, another commenter pointed out, “They can stretch the tournament out for several months that way.”

The other issue that was raised was the concentration of Jeopardy! as a result. “Until now it was actually good with Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sundays, and then regular Jeopardy Monday-Friday. With this move, we’ll just have 90 minutes of Jeopardy on Thursdays (regular + celebrity),” a fan wrote. “Just seems like it was a better divide prior.”

Will 90 minutes of Jeopardy! on Thursdays be too much for fans? Probably not. Most viewers of the show can’t get enough of the trivia as they try to answer along with contestants. Just be sure to tune in on Thursdays instead of Sundays for Celebrity Jeopardy! beginning January 5.

