Celebrity Hospitalized for Alleged Overdose

Rapper Flyysoulja of the duo Island Boys spent time in a Miami area hospital after overdosing on drugs.

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He spoke with TMZ, telling them on Oct. 29 he overdosed on a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines and Percocet.

The rapper, whose real name is Alex Venegas, told the outlet his overdose came after a celebration for buying a new condo and car went awry.

He admitted that he has struggled with addiction for years, but he had stopped using drugs prior to his overdose.

Flyysoulja also revealed that he was Baker Acted — he was placed under an involuntary mental health evaluation based on Florida laws. He was released on Nov. 2, four days after his overdose.

This isn’t the first time he has been Baker Acted. Back in November 2025 after a drug-induced psychotic episode in his Miami home, according to TMZ.

He admitted to taking multiple substances before destroying parts of his home. However, he told TMZ it was a drug issue, not a mental health issue.

In January 2026, he told the outlet he planned to go to rehab for his addiction issues.