celebrity-divorcing-husband-of-21-years

Celebrity influencer Sara Buckley, also known as NotTheWorstMom, has announced that she and her husband, Sterling, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Sara shared the bad news while planting flowers. “Welp… welcome to divorcecore, I guess,” she wrote. “Getting divorced and moving halfway across the country wasn’t on my f—in vision board, I can tell you that.”

She further revealed that she has moved from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City to “start a whole new life” with her younger sister.

Not letting the whole situation get to her, Sara wrote, “Blah blah blah some sappy s— I about uprooting your life and blooming something else.”

“Anywho, still getting yaked while being hot and funny,” she noted.

Hours after the initial post, Sara posted a separate video, addressing the situation and putting a stop to the online hate Sterling was getting from her followers.

“Pump the Sterling hate brakes. You didn’t see me say anything bad about him. Did you?” she wrote. “No, so don’t jump to conclusions. I will not be speaking badly about Sterling ever, so calm down. You get us both in the divorce. Relax.”

The mom of three also wrote in the post’s caption, “Just bc we’re divorcing doesn’t mean I don’t have his back. It’s still the 5 of us vs everyone.”

Sterling Also Addresses the Split in His Own Instagram Post

Following Sara’s announcement, Sterling took to his own Instagram account to speak out about the split.

“For years I’ve encouraged people to take their mental health seriously, to be open about any struggle you’re going through,” he shared. “Going through a depression is not shameful. You’re not alone, and there are lots of people who are willing to be there for you. That has come back to me a hundredfold the past couple weeks.”

Sterling also said that he had received a lot of love and support from his followers after the divorce was announced.

“I’ve received dozens and dozens, over 50 messages of encouraging words like this: ‘Hey Sterling, you’ve talked about your mental health and the struggles you’ve gone through a lot, so I’m just checking you’re okay,’” he added. “It has been so encouraging and has made me feel so loved.”

He wrote in the post’s caption, “Thanks for the encouragement guys. Keep spreading kindness and empathy!”