Celebrity Arrested After Falsely Claiming His Kids Were in Danger

YouTuber Chris Sails was arrested in Texas after authorities say he falsely claimed his children had fallen into a body of water, prompting a large-scale search.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded Aug. 16 to a report involving a suspicious person who was allegedly running and jumping onto residents’ vehicles.

When an officer arrived, the documents say Sails was sitting in the roadway near a light pole and appeared to be praying. The officer also reported that Sails began rolling around in the street shortly afterward.

During the encounter, authorities say Sails told officers that his children had fallen into a body of water behind his home. Deputies then began searching for the children, treating the report as an emergency.

The response reportedly included fire department vehicles, search-and-rescue boats, specialized sonar equipment and aerial drones. The search was eventually called off after authorities determined that Sails’ children were safe with family members.

Sails was arrested Aug. 17 on a misdemeanor charge of knowingly making a false statement to law enforcement. He was released the following day after posting bond.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain based on allegations outlined in court documents. Sails has not been convicted of the charge.

Sails has built a substantial following online, with nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube. He initially became widely known for his Chris and Queen channel, which he operated with his former wife, Queen Naija. The pair shared their relationship and family life with viewers before eventually separating.

Since then, Sails has continued creating content and pursuing music, keeping himself in the public eye through his individual YouTube presence and other projects.

The Aug. 16 incident brought a significant law enforcement response after officers believed children could potentially be in danger. Authorities ultimately found no emergency involving the children.

The misdemeanor charge centers on what Sails allegedly told investigators rather than any harm to his children. The court documents indicate that officers devoted significant resources to locating the children before learning they were safe with relatives.

Sails was taken into custody the day after the reported incident and spent one night in custody before his release on bond. Further court proceedings will determine how the case moves forward.