Celebrity and Radio Personality Reveal Engagement

Social media personality Anna Sitar and radio host Josh Brubaker have announced their engagement after several years together, sharing the news with fans in a coordinated social media reveal.

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The couple, both 29, confirmed their engagement on April 20, 2026, through Instagram posts that blended humor with a heartfelt announcement. Brubaker first posted a black-and-white image on Instagram labeled “BREAKING: Anna and Bru are no longer dating,” before revealing in a follow-up slide that the pair had become engaged.

Sitar shared her own post featuring photos from the proposal, which took place on a beach during what she described as a golden, sunlit moment. She captioned the images with a message expressing long-term commitment, writing that she felt happy her partner would be with her “forever.”

The engagement follows a relationship that began after the pair met through mutual friends in March 2021. They started dating later that year and have since documented parts of their relationship online.

Fans Are Incredibly Excited For Their Engagement

Fans took to the comments to share their excitement.

“EVERYBODY STAY CALM!!!!” one exclaimed.

“SOBBING. SO MANY EMOTIONS. CONGRATS GUYS,” yelled another.

“Nah I’m gonna bawl my eyes out,” wrote one more.

Sitar built a large following on TikTok after joining the platform in 2019, where she gained popularity for lifestyle content, including her well-known “I Don’t Want It” videos and posts about everyday routines. Brubaker, known as “Bru on the Radio,” hosts a show on Audacy and has developed his own audience through both radio and social media content.

Throughout their relationship, the couple has shown public support for one another’s careers. Sitar has described herself as one of Brubaker’s biggest supporters, including promoting his recognition in online fan-driven contests and events.

The pair has also addressed public curiosity about their relationship over time. They have acknowledged speculation from followers and have occasionally responded in their usual humorous style.

Their engagement marks a new milestone after more than four years together. And based on her follow-up posts, she couldn’t be more excited.