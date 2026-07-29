Celeb Couple Finalizes Divorce

Social media personalities Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott are no longer married.

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TMZ reported that their divorce has been finalized, and according to court records, they submitted a settlement they worked out together. The settlement covers custody, support, and the division of property.

After more than a decade of marriage, Kristy filed for divorce on December 30, 2025, based on court documents obtained by People.

The now former couple married in 2014 after four years of dating. They share two sons, Vance and Westin.

In January, TMZ obtained court documents from the divorce, which were filed in Harris County, Texas. Citing infidelity as the reason for the split, Kristy also revealed that reconciliation was not a viable option.

Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott are seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shortly after the filing, the two stopped living together as husband and wife.

On January 10, Desmond used his Instagram Stories to address the split. Screenshots were later shared across social media, including on Reddit.

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” he wrote. “I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

“Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been.”

According to Desmond, he and Kristy “faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them.” But he claims he wanted to separate at the end of 2025, and “had conversations” with his wife.

“During this period, I made choices I’m not proud of,” he wrote. He allegedly talked to Kristy “directly and personally,” and those conversations led to the divorce.

“l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support.”

Kristy addressed the breakup in a video posted to Instagram on January 29.

“I don’t wanna get emotional, but I kind of feel like this is gonna force you guys to see a different side of me,” she said in the video. “Because y’all always see like my chaotic, humorous side and it’s just not in me to do that at this current moment in time.”

She also added, “I’m just gonna share with you guys the raw, the real, the ugly, just like how I’m transitioning.”