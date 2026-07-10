CBS Reality TV Alum Gets Engaged in Beautiful Beach Proposal

Shannon Fairweather, a contestant from season 49 of CBS’s Survivor, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Daniel, following a romantic seaside proposal in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Videos by Suggest

Fairweather shared the news on Instagram with a series of photographs capturing the surprise moment and celebrating the couple’s relationship.

Daniel proposed near a lighthouse during the couple’s island getaway. Photos posted by Fairweather show him kneeling on the beach before she accepted the proposal. The pair embraced and kissed after the engagement, while additional images highlighted moments from their years together. Fairweather captioned the post, “It’s always been you,” expressing her excitement over the milestone.

The engagement followed an earlier Instagram post in which Fairweather subtly revealed the news by sharing photographs of herself wearing her engagement ring alongside the caption, “A very special weekend.” She later thanked friends, family, and followers for their support, writing that she and Daniel felt grateful for the outpouring of love.

Shannon Fairweather And Daniel Have Been Together For Almost 8 Years

In a social media update after the proposal, Fairweather admitted that the engagement caught her completely by surprise, writing, “I truly did not see that coming.”

The engagement ring features an oval-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds and set on a slim diamond band. Fairweather also shared photographs from the couple’s celebration dinner, calling it the “Best night ever.”

Fairweather gained national attention through her appearance on Survivor season 49, where viewers followed her journey on the long-running CBS reality competition. Since the season concluded, she has remained active on social media, sharing updates about her personal life and relationship with Daniel.

Fans quickly filled the comments on Fairweather’s engagement posts with congratulations and well wishes. “Sooo happy for you and the Fairweather family who I love so. Congratulations!!!!!!” exclaimed one.

Although Fairweather has not announced wedding plans, the engagement marks a significant new chapter for the reality television alum and her fiancé. Their beachside proposal and heartfelt social media posts have resonated with fans who have followed Fairweather since her time on Survivor.