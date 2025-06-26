cbs-reality-show-couple-breaks-up

The CBS reality TV show couple has decided to part ways after being together for nearly a year.

Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe, who first met on season 26 of Big Brother, have called it quits. The former couple announced the split on Instagram.

“There has been a lot going on lately, and I wanted to finally address things,” Des Lauriers shared. “It’s very sad, but deep down we both know it is what’s best for both of us at this time.”

Des Lauriers then stated, “I’ve loved and appreciated all the support from each and every one of you and hope I can still have with you all moving forward. I appreciate your understanding as I navigate this privately.”

Bernabe also spoke out. “Tucker and I are no longer together,” she confirmed. “Grateful to have met him [and] for the love we shared.”

She further shared that she feels “grounded and focused” on this next “chapter of growth.”

“We appreciate your support, your respect, and the space to move through this chapter privately,” Bernabe added. “And a big thank you in advance for continuing to support me through every season.”

The couple snapped sweet photos together at Coachella 2025. Des Lauriers posted the pictures and wrote, “My first ever Coachella and man was it FUN.”

The CBS Reality Couple Previously Stated Their Relationship ‘Is Better Than Ever’

While attending the Reality TV Awards last fall, the CBS couple spoke out about their relationship.

“It’s official,” Rubina told Us Weekly. “We’re better than ever.”

Des Lauriers then declared, “It’s alive and real, baby.”

Rubina also pointed out that she and Des Lauriers like each other “even more.”

“Getting to see her and her and meet her family and just everything, it makes me like her even more,” Des Lauriers further noted.

Des Lauriers recalled when he and Rubina realized they were more than just contestants on Big Brother.

“For me, I knew it when we were sitting on the stage before we even went in the house,” he said. “I was being told to be quiet, and I couldn’t stay quiet, but she started laughing and just being cute. You were sitting in front of me, and you were giggling when I was being annoying. And I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna be really fun. I’ll probably be best friends with her.'”

Rubina further shared, “On the other end of that, I thought, ‘Oh my God, is he gonna drive me nuts all season?’ But I knew. Literally after week one, I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble.’ I’m in trouble because he had so many amazing qualities, just the best man I know.”