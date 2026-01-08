‘CBS Evening News’ Suffers Another Shake-Up Following Anchor Tony Dokoupil’s Rocky Debut

The CBS Evening News reportedly underwent a behind-the-scenes shake-up following the program’s rocky first week and recent drastic makeover.

Javier Guzman, the program’s No. 2 producer, has been fired, according to a Guardian reporter. The reporter cited three sources who said Guzman was dismissed after Wednesday evening’s show, leaving the newsroom confused during the program’s first week, as no clear explanation was given.

Guzman’s exit arrived right as new anchor Tony Dokoupil was mid-sprint on a high-stakes, multi-city tour to sell the “all-new” CBS Evening News. The PR blitz was designed to charm the masses, but between breaking news and internal friction, the tour ended up being more of a light jog than a victory lap.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Guzman became a senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News in August. He worked as a producer on the broadcast for nearly eight years, having first joined CBS as a supervising producer for its documentary-style series “CBSN: On Assignment.” Guzman’s resume also includes roles at VICE Media and WNYC Radio.

‘CBS Evening News’ Had a Bumpy Rollout for the New Year

Dokoupil’s debut week as anchor of the CBS Evening News has certainly made waves—though not quite the kind they were hoping for. A teleprompter glitch left viewers with an awkward few seconds of silence as he sorted out which segment to read next.

The bumpy ride continued the following night when Dokoupil became emotional on air while discussing his childhood in Florida. The moment drew criticism from media observers, who argued that his tearful reflection blurred the line between personal storytelling and objective news reporting.

‘CBS Evening News’ anchor Tony Dokoupil reporting from Doral, FL on Jan. 6. (Photo by Michael Tessier/CBS News via Getty Images)

Among the most vocal critics was former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. She blasted Dokoupil for “sobbing” on air, stating there’s “no crying at ‘Evening News.’” Kelly argued that such emotional displays undermine the authority traditionally associated with an anchor.

Despite the missteps and criticism, the debut brought a temporary boost in ratings, according to the New York Post. The broadcast attracted around 4.4 million viewers, a 9% increase over the show’s season average.

Still, CBS remained firmly in the bronze-medal position behind ABC and NBC—and as any TV veteran knows, hate-watching and curiosity don’t exactly build a loyal fan base.