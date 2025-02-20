CBS Anchor Chauncy Glover’s Cause of Death Released

CBS News anchor Chauncy Glover died unexpectedly on Nov. 5, 2024, at the age of 39.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for the KCAL News anchor. Glover died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of methamphetamine and chloroethane. His death was ruled accidental, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, was once included in leaded gasoline. It has also been misused as a recreational inhalant drug.

Glover joined the KCAL News Anchor Team in Oct. 2023, after stints in Detroit and Houston — where he was the first black male main anchor for KTRK. He co-anchored with Pat Harvey at KCBS and KCAL as well as alongside Suzie Suh on KCAL.

He won three Emmy Awards over the course of his career, including one for his 2017 coverage of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. During his broadcast, Glover helped a pregnant woman escape flood waters as she went into labor.

Chauncy Glover Died Nov. 5, 2025, at 39 Years Old

Glover’s parents and family shared a statement following the news of his death.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” they said. “He was more than a son and brother – he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community.”

“Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him,” the statement continued.

His family further shared, “While we grieve this profound loss, we are comforted by the outpouring of love and memories shared by those who knew Chauncy as the passionate, gifted soul he was. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn and honor his incredible legacy. He was taken from us far too soon, but his impact will be felt forever.”