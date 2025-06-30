Cause Of Death Revealed For 13-Year-Old Allegedly Killed By His Soccer Coach In Oxnard, California

A 13-year-old California boy, Oscar Omar Hernandez, was found dead in Oxnard days after he was reported missing. His soccer coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, 43, was charged with murder in connection with the teen’s death. Now, Oscar’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to ABC7, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Oscar died of acute alcohol poisoning. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Oscar Found Dead

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Oscar was reported missing back on March 28. He had boarded a train to Lancaster to visit Garcia-Aquino’s house.

“His soccer coach made soccer jerseys,” Alejandra Hernandez, Oscar’s sister, told CBS News. “He had taken other soccer teammates to help him, and that’s why my brother went.”

Oscar’s family expected Garcia-Aquino to drive him back home the next morning. Garcia-Aquino allegedly failed to drive him at the promised time, instead claiming he had dropped the boy during the afternoon. However, Oscar didn’t answer any phone calls. Instead, the family received a text message which read, “I’m going to a party.”

Oscar was never heard from again. Days later, Oscar was found dead in a ditch in Oxnard, California, on April 2.

Charges

As a result, Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino was charged with murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child.

Furthermore, Garcia-Aquino faces additional charges stemming from alleged crimes against children.

In connection with a December 2022 incident, where he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen, he was charged with assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 years old.

Additionally, in connection with a February 2024 incident where Garcia-Aquino allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy, he was charged with intent to commit a sexual offense.

If Garcia-Aquino is convicted of Oscar’s murder, he could face the death penalty. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August.

“No parent should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain and sorrow of learning their child has been murdered,” District Attorney Hochman said back in April 2025. “Oscar simply boarded a train and little did he or his family know that he would never return.”

“Sexual predators who target victims for their own gratification will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”