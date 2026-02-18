Cause of Death Released for Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter

A little over a month after Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, suddenly passed away at the age of 34, the cause of her death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Victoria died from the toxic effects of cocaine. Her death has been listed as accidental.

The Men In Black actor’s late daughter, whom he shares with his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughely, was discovered dead at the Fairmont San Francisco, a hotel near Huntington Park in San Francisco, on New Year’s Day.

Authorities had told Entertainment Weekly at the time, “Upon arrival, paramedics from the fire department performed an assessment. The person was declared deceased.”

Fairmont hotel rep, Michelle Heston, also stated, “We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan. 1, 2026. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time. The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.”

Jones’ rep then confirmed the news, sharing in a statement, “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you. The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones.”

Like her father, Victoria was in the acting industry. She even appeared in a few of Tommy Lee’s projects, including Men in Black II. She also appeared in One Tree Hill when she was 14 years old.

Months before her death, Victoria was arrested for unlawful possession of cocaine.

Tommy Lee Jones Previously Praised His Daughter For Her Acting Skills

During a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Tommy Lee Jones had nothing but praise for his daughter and her acting talents at a young age.

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he said. “When she was a baby, I told Letcia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

However, he recalled having to fire his daughter from a project because she didn’t show up to the set on time.

“She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work,'” he said. “But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”