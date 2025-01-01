‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein Dead at 84, Cause of Death Revealed

Jocelyn Wildenstein, who is known as “Catwoman” due to her feline-like cosmetic enhancements, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the age of 84.

According to Paris Match, the Swiss-born socialite died in Paris from a pulmonary embolism.

TMZ also reported that Wildenstein started her plastic surgery journey in the late 1970s. She originally had an eye lift, which caused many to speculate that she wanted her eyes to resemble those of a lynx, which she had as a pet.

Due to her looks, Wildenstein was a key subject in a two-part HBO documentary. She also had done a pilot for a reality TV show with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians production team.

Along with her looks, Jocelyn was known for her public divorce from her ex-husband, billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein. The former spouses were married from 1978 to 1999. Alec died in 2008 at the age of 67.

In the divorce settlement, Wildenstein was to receive $2.5 billion and $00 million each year for the following 13 years. Although her lavish lifestyle made her presumed wealthy, she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018. She claimed to have $0 in her bank account at the time.

Jocelyn Wildenstein Opened Up About Her Financial Struggles During a 2023 Interview

During a 2023 interview with The Times, Joselyn Wildenstein opened up about her financial struggles. She claimed at the time that she didn’t receive any income the years after her ex-husband’s family cut her off from her $100 million annual divorce settlement payment.

“I have a huge problem with my settlement,” she said at the time. “Since eight years, they have completely cut me off.”

The family ended the payments in 2015. Although Wildenstein had $0 in her bank account, she had millions of dollars in assets. She reportedly owned three luxury apartments in Trump Tower, which were subsequently repossessed.

Wildenstein’s long-time fiancé, Lloyd Klein, also spoke to the media outlet. He stated the docu-series for HBO was “her reply” to the public for the criticism she received over her plastic surgery enhancements.

“Jocelyn wants to tell the story with her own voice,” Klein explained. He then explained how he wanted to have a movie series about Wildenstein’s life.

“I would like to have Jennifer Lawrence as a young Jocelyn,” Klein continued. He would also cast Bohemian Rhapsody star Remi Malik to play Alec Wildenstein.