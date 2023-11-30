Catholic Priest In Hot Water After Letting Pop Star Film Provocative Scenes In His Church

Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello has been reprimanded after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film her “Feather” music video inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation.

Sabrina Carpenter earned Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello’s permission to film inside a Brooklyn church—but Gigantiello later found himself in hot water after viewing the final product, as reported by TooFab.

The singer’s “Feather” music video included a funeral scene filmed inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. In the video, Carpenter danced and celebrated the death of three men inside the church.

Carpenter additionally posed with various items with religious iconography at the altar. The message “RIP Bitch” was also written on a coffin.

Before the funeral scene, three catcallers who followed Carpenter on the street were hit by a truck. A gym full of men fighting over the singer turns into a deadly brawl with zero survivors. Finally, she catches a guy taking a secret picture of her butt in an elevator—of course, leading to Carpenter’s revenge plan ending in a church funeral.

Gigantiello’s Apology Post

After Carpenter released “Feather,” Bishop Robert J. Brennan spoke out against the video to the Catholic News Agency. Brennan told the publication that he was “appalled” by the content filmed inside the church.

After the incident, Gigantiello was removed from his duties of overseeing the church, as reported by TooFab, per The New York Times.

Gigantiello later posted an apology letter to the church’s Facebook page, explaining why he initially approved the video, and why he now renounces it.

After researching Carpenter online, he agreed to let her use the church in an “effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community.”

While Gigantiello confessed that he didn’t review the final script for the music video, he says that the final cut did not reflect “what was originally presented” to him.

His tenure as Vicar of Development of the Diocese was also terminated after after 15 years.