cassie-ventura-slams-kanye-west-for-pro-diddy-comments

Not putting up with Kanye West and his online antics, Cassie Ventura slammed the rapper-turned-fashion-designer for his pro-Diddy comments.

Ventura, whose November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy opened up investigations into allegations about the disgraced rap mogul, took to Instagram to speak out about West.

According to TMZ, she reshared an Instagram post featuring Playboi Carti’s response to West, who recently stated that he and the fellow rapper “beat women,” but they’re not hated as much as Diddy. The post reads, “Ye STFU.”

Cassie Ventura did not post anything in her own words towards Kanye West. She previously made headlines for the release of a surveillance video showing Diddy attacking her at a hotel in 2016.

Kanye West Drops New Single Featuring Phone Conversation Between Him and Allegedly Diddy

Cassie Ventura’s response to Kanye West comes just after the rapper released a single, “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine,” featuring a phone conversation between him andsomeonen who sounds like Diddy.

The song kicked off with a conversation. The person is heard telling West that they appreciate him taking care of his children and reaching out. They also claimed that no one else has reached out in recent months.

West responded to the comments by declaring Diddy raised him, even when the fellow rappers did not know each other personally. The person then said they felt a lot of love.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, started rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.” Diddy’s son, King Combs, also rapped the verse.

Diddy is currently behind bars for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is also facing dozens of sexual assault allegations. His trial is set to begin in May.