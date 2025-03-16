Kanye West Drops Song Featuring Daughter North West — and Diddy

In a twisted turn of events, Kanye West has dropped a new song featuring his daughter North West and disgraced rap mogul Diddy.

West took to his social media accounts to announce the new single on Saturday, Mar. 15. “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE,” he wrote. “New song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST, and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams.”

The song kicks off with a conversation between Kanye West and someone who sounds like Diddy himself. The person tells West that he appreciates him taking care of his children and reaching out. The person claims no one else has reached out to him in recent months.

West responded by stating that Diddy had raised him, even when the two rappers didn’t know each other. The person on the other end stated that he was feeling a lot of love.

North West then raps, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.” King Combs also raps the verse while Williams joins in.

Not Everyone Is Happy About Kanye West’s New Single

Not everyone is thrilled about Kanye West’s new single that seemingly pays tribute to Diddy.

TMZ reports that after finding out about the track, Kanye West’s ex-wife and the mother of North West, Kim Kardashian, sent out legal letters demanding a cease and desist. An emergency hearing with a mediator and judge was held.

Kanye West was not present during the hearing, but a source claimed the rapper promised not to drop the track.

Other sources claimed that Kim Kardashian doesn’t want North West involved in the recent behavior Kanye West has displayed, nor does she want her eldest child involved in the drama involving Diddy.

Just before he released the single, Kanye West shared screenshots of a text conversation between him and a person he claims to be Kim Kardashian.

“Amend it or I’m going to war,” he said in a text about her legal action. “And neither or us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

West then ranted about how he has “beef” with people who froze his account as well as took his children away and tried to put him in jail.

“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM,” the rapper wrote. He also pointed out that he wanted to be involved in more parenting decisions.

“I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL,” he continued to rant. “AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”