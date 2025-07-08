‘Casino Royale’ Actress Pregnant at Age 47

Casino Royale actress Caterina Murino is redefining the odds at 47, proving that with a little help from modern medicine, the jackpot isn’t just for the casino tables.

The former Bond Girl recently revealed to the French magazine Gala that she is expecting her first child at such an advanced age following a challenging journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

“At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature,” the actress told the outlet. “You don’t always decide when the right time to become a mother comes.”

A very pregnant Caterina Murino at the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Paris Gala Screening at Le Grand Rex in May. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

The actress revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her partner of eight years, French lawyer Édouard Rigaud. The little tyke is due at the end of summer, just before her 48th birthday in September.

Murino met Riguard in 2019, and the couple now resides in Paris’ Montmartre district, according to Gala. She shared with the outlet that Riguard has been a steadfast source of support throughout her challenging journey to conceive, which included enduring two miscarriages and navigating a “trying” IVF process.

The Actress Calls Being Pregnant at Such a Mature Age ‘A Magical Moment’

Murino also discussed her pregnancy in an interview with the Italian publication Costa Smeralda on July 2.

“I feel I am living a magical moment,” she gushed to the outlet. “Soon I will become a mother, and I believe we all have a huge responsibility today: raise conscious human beings.”

Of course, the actress rose to prominence with her role as Solange, Bond’s fleeting love interest, in Casino Royale.

Caterina Murino and Daniel Craig. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/FilmMagic)

Since then, Murino has appeared in numerous Italian and international films and served as the host of the 80th Venice International Film Festival in 2023