Carrot Top Faced Sexual Misconduct Allegations Ahead of Reported Suicide Attempt

Days after comedian Carrot Top was hospitalized for attempting to end his life, his lawyers were rushing into court. The Las Vegas headliner, whose real name is Scott Thompson, has been accused of sexual misconduct. And it may have something to do with his suicide attempt.

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According to TMZ, Carrot Top’s legal team begged the court to stop a man who is allegedly “attempting to extort” the comedian. They’re claiming the man is going to file court documents that could harm the 61-year-old comedian.

Brian Evans, the alleged extortionist, and Carrot Top have been engaged in an ongoing legal battle. He is allegedly planning to file new motions.

“This is now an emergency in the most human sense,” his lawyer said, pointing out the recent suicide attempt.

In their filing, the lawyer claims Evans has been harassing the prop comic for more than two years. He is also allegedly threatening to release private information that includes a sexually explicit video of Carrot Top if he’s not paid.

Evan allegedly asked to be paid $2 million to end the whole legal battle, documents obtained by TMZ showed. The letter was sent on September 14, four days before Carrot Top was hospitalized for an alleged overdose.

Hours later, the comedian’s lawyer reached out to a Florida judge, accusing Evans of a “campaign of extortion.” He called Evans out for “extortion and blackmail,” saying he would file “false, malicious and incendiary materials.”

However, Evan denies any wrongdoing.

“This is nothing more than them attempting damage control from their conduct, as is often the case when people are accused of what they have been. Scott is not a victim,” he told TMZ. “It’s one-sided and orchestrated to just make him look like the victim while discrediting the actual ones.”

He went on to say “it’s not my fault … that Scott did what he did. We don’t even actually know what he did. He survived, and I am glad about that.”

Amid the ongoing fight between Evans and Carrot Top, 25-year-old Zachary Defazio filed a declaration on September 14 to support Evans’ case, Orlando Weekly reported.

Defazio claims to be “a second independent victim,” saying “I am coming forward in Evans’ cases because what he has told this Court about Thompson’s pattern, as it concerns me, is true, and because I support him.”

In the filing, Defazio accuses Carrot Top of sexually exploiting him while he was underage. He also claims that the comedian gave him alcohol at his home in Winter Park, Florida in 2021.

Defazio took legal action against the comedian himself in 2025.