Carrie Underwood’s Final Vegas Performances In 5 Different Outfits, Including Chaps And Thigh-High Boots

Carrie Underwood’s about to wrap up her Las Vegas residency for the year and she’s doing so in epic style. The country music superstar’s mega-hit residency has become one of the can’t-miss shows on the iconic strip, so it’s no wonder Underwood’s closing it out in such a flamboyant way. She’s been sharing images from her final show and we can’t believe all the costume changes she’s managed to squeeze into the set!

Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas Spectacle

If there’s one thing Carrie Underwood loves, it’s a spectacle. Underwood’s music is full of melodrama so when it came time for the “Before He Cheats” singer to do her Las Vegas residency, she made sure she planned a show to match. Not only did Underwood perform all her greatest hits, but she also did so on a stage that’s just like her: larger than life.

There were pyrotechnics, acrobatics, and a portion where Underwood sang under pouring rain in a gorgeous blue ball gown. The pageantry of it all was utterly sublime and Underwood’s photos make fans who missed out on the show feel as if they were sitting in the front row.

Final Performances Draw The Best From Underwood

Beyond the absolutely amazing set and special effects, there was Underwood herself. Of course, she gave powerhouse performances, but what we’re extra impressed by is the variety of costumes she fit into the sets. There had to be at least five costumes per performance, and no two looked alike.

There were, naturally, country staples like fringe and cowboy boots, but Underwood also showed off some glam looks as well, like the previously mentioned ball gown in the rain moment. Every look was something Underwood could rock on the red carpet with no problem.

Though her Las Vegas residency has come to an end for the year, at least there are some wonderful memories to look back on thanks to Underwood’s Instagram photos. For the fans who were able to make it, it was likely an unforgettable experience that they’ll treasure for years to come. For the fans who weren’t able to make it this go-round, at least it will serve as motivation to make it next year!

