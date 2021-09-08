Carrie Underwood Shares Big News In Tiny Tennis Shorts

Carrie Underwood is all skimpy white tennis shorts as she reminds fans she’s more than just a pretty face. The 38-year-old country singer and fitness queen continues to promote every aspect of her workout empire, one now including her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line, 2020-launched Fit52 app, plus the star’s Find Your Path Diet and exercise book.

A recent post from Carrie came plugging Fit52, and there was big news for fans of the savvy software.

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Super-Fit Photos

Scroll for the snaps. Fit52, now available on both Apple and Android – and fans were complaining it wasn’t on both – is based on a deck of 52 cards. Likewise, on the concept that not every workout has to be perfect.

Looking flawless, super-toned, and tan, the “Southbound” singer had been photographed confidently posing indoors and backed by muted accent furnishings and a plant.

Flaunting her ripped shoulders and arms, plus flashing her world-famous legs, the blonde stunned in a skin-tight white tank from her CALIA range, plus a petal-hemmed pair of matching shorts – she also wore a black fitness watch.

See The Snaps Below

The mom of two, all smiles, asked fans: “Have you updated your @fit52 app? I’m loving these new features!😉 fit52.page.link/carrie,” adding: “Welcome to the new fit52! Our latest app update has some incredible new features.” Underwood then asked fans which they preferred “so far.”

There’s always a moaner. While fans have complained over CALIA’s high prices in the past, it was over the $7.99/month price tag for the app this time around.

“Why does it have to be so expensive that not everyone can afford to buy a subscription,” a grumpy follower replied. Fit52 does offer a 14-day, no-obligation free trial. Scroll for more photos.

Stuns In Bikini With Cheese-Grater Abs

Carrie has made it clear that her fitness is her self-care. She’s also detailed her “passion” for working out. In 2020, and as her app launched, the “Cry Pretty” hit-maker stated:

“Fitness is a true passion for me. The Fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out.”

“We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. Fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it,” she added. The bikini snaps are clearly proving that Carrie puts her money where her mouth is.