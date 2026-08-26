Carrie Underwood Speaks out on Dolly Parton’s Death

Carrie Underwood shared a “sweet, tender” tribute to Dolly Parton on her Instagram after the announcement of the legend’s death.

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“She’s not gone. I know exactly where she is,” Underwood began the post. “She was the epitome of faith, grace, talent, beauty and humor. She had a humble heart for Jesus and made everyone around her feel special.”

The post continued, calling Parton “probably the one person on planet Earth that everyone loved and could agree on.”

“She was a one of one and no one will ever come close. It’s alright to be sad that this world lost a legend, but heaven gained an angel. Well done, good and faithful Dolly. Welcome home. ❤️🦋”

“Thank you ! You just said it so beautifully what we are feeling in our hearts! I’m devastated and you have helped me understand that the entire universe feels the same way😘❤️💔,” Robin McGraw, wife of Dr. Phil McGraw, commented.

Country singer Jessie James Decker also commented, writing “Beautifully said 🙏🏽🦋”

“Amen🦋” singer Miranda Lambert commented.

“Perfect words 🦋” singer Jana Kramer added.

In her post, Underwood shared a series of pictures featuring her and Parton at various points in Underwood’s decades-long career.

“Beautiful tribute 🦋💖💖” actress Kimberly Williams Paisley wrote.

“Amen! 🦋” country singer Sara Evans commented.