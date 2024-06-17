Carrie Underwood’s House Catches Fire With Family Inside

Carrie Underwood and her family remain safe after a fire broke out at their home near Nashville, Tennessee. Crews extinguished a fire Sunday night at the American Idol winner’s Williamson County property, per Nashville news outlet WKRN.

Williamson County Fire Rescue dispatched all eight of its stations to Underwood’s property due to its remote location. Officials reported that fire crews had to navigate a lengthy road and driveway to reach the main residence. Upon arrival, first responders encountered a fully engulfed fire in the garage.

Thanks to the home’s 10,000-gallon water tank, firefighters swiftly extinguished the blaze. This immediate access to water eliminated the need to search for a hookup in such a remote location, saving valuable time.

Crews tapped into the 10,000-gallon water tank and swiftly extinguished the garage fire. Firefighters stayed on the scene for several hours, as the fire had penetrated the walls and continued to flare up in hot spots.

The Fire Was Reportedly Started by a UTV Parked Near the Garage

According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Underwood and her family, who were at home during the fire, were uninjured. Officials reported no damage to the main residence. Investigators are currently determining whether the fire was ignited by a UTV parked beside the garage.

A Carrie Underwood spokesperson issued a statement regarding the fire.

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” the rep said. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

Underwood’s home in Williamson County, located about 25 miles southwest of downtown Nashville, remained structurally unharmed after the fire. According to officials, the family can continue living there. However, the cost to replace the garage remains uncertain, the Tennessean reported.

However, the singer battled another element last week. The singer recently headlined at Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest. Despite a downpour that soaked both the stage and the audience towards the end of the night, Underwood delivered a spectacular performance.

Due to the relentless rain, Carrie slipped and fell hard while trying to exit the stage. The entire incident was captured on video and shared online.

#CarrieUnderwood fell as she was exiting the stage after her concert this weekend 😱 https://t.co/P4Am5DJH1O pic.twitter.com/jQ7WyNFo3k — TMZ (@TMZ) June 10, 2024

Despite the tumble, Carrie seemed fine and even shared some photos from the concert. “Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!”, she captioned the series of images.