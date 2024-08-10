Carolina Panthers’ Plane Skids Off Runway in Charlotte Following Preseason Game

The Carolina Panthers began the preseason with a shaky loss to the New England Patriots, but their plane ride proved truly turbulent. A Delta Airlines flight transporting players and staff from the Panthers organization slid off the runway shortly after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The incident occurred at 2:35 a.m. on Friday. Delta Flight 8860 departed from Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport near Providence around midnight. This followed the Panthers’ 17-3 loss to the New England Patriots just hours earlier in their first preseason game.

Sources confirm Panthers players and personnel were on the Delta Airlines flight that went off the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/iXany8ysrq — Julian Sadur (@JulianSadurTV) August 9, 2024

Local outlet WCNC reported that emergency crews were on standby for the plane after it veered off the taxiway and into the mud, with some of the landing gear also coming to rest outside the runway.

About an hour later, a swarm of emergency vehicles was sent to the aircraft. Stairs were also rolled out to the taxiway to help passengers get off.

“The team can confirm that their chartered team plane, after landing safely, did run off the taxiway and into mud. The team can also confirm that no injuries were reported. No one was hurt,” the Panthers later said in a statement.

The Panthers took Friday off. They resumed practice on Saturday.

Delta Airlines Issues a Statement Following the Carolina Panthers Plane Mishap

Delta Airlines reported that 188 passengers were aboard the aircraft when its right main gear left the taxiway. The taxiway links runways to airport hangars and terminals. The passengers were subsequently transported to the terminal at Charlotte Airport by bus.

“The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival,” Delta added in a statement. “No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who are deplaning and being bused to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The taxiway slide-off occurred during torrential rains, with flood and tornado watches issued along the East Coast, which is still reeling from the effects of Tropical Storm Debby. This incident took place just hours after the Panthers faced heavy rainfall while resting many of their key players during Thursday’s preseason opener against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are entering the new season after finishing 2-15, marking the lowest record in the NFL. They will kick off the 2024 regular season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on September 8.