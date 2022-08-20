How To Turn A Humble Can Of Chicken Into A Delicious Pizza Crust

Finding a great-tasting gluten-free, low-carb, or keto pizza crust is no easy task. In spite of the wide variety of dough choices like cauliflower, coconut, almond, or cheese, they all tend to have their own challenges.

Flourless pizza crust fans know how difficult it is to find new low-carb and high-protein alternatives to gluten-laden pizza crust. Depending on what you make, the dough can taste like wet cardboard, be dry and crumbly, or take forever to prepare.

Jackie Hartlaub, a TikTok star and food content creator, recently introduced a new alternative pizza crust using one surprising inexpensive ingredient. Best of all, the crust only requires three ingredients!

Having gained over 22 million views, her non-traditional pizza crust recipe has been hailed as a game changer. Some commenters even stated that it is the best gluten-free pizza substitute they have ever tasted!

Hartlaub has been inspiring millions via her @lowcarbstateofmind TikTok account with mouthwatering low-carb and keto-friendly creations. When she introed her recipe for chicken pizza crust, we just knew it would be delicious!

Hartlaub says you can take a can of chicken and turn it into a really yummy high-protein pizza crust. A 10-ounce can of chicken, one large egg, and half a cup of parmesan cheese are all you need.

In this recipe, Hartlaub uses real parmesan cheese but admits that the fake parmesan cheese in the green bottle works better. As soon as the three ingredients have been mixed, she seasons with dried basil and oregano and shapes the dough into a circle on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Then she bakes it in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 425°F.

Hartlaub cleverly finishes her chicken pizza crust by topping it with sugar-free BBQ sauce, shredded Monterey cheese, sliced red onion, and diced bacon and returning it to the oven for a final bake. She doesn’t specify for how long, but we’d suggest putting it under your oven’s broiler for a couple of minutes to melt the cheese and crisp up the bacon.

Despite Hartlaub’s delicious low-carb pizza hack, some fans were confused by canned chicken, having never heard of it before. “Did you just say ‘a can’ of chicken? What in the USA,” one person, commented.

Canned chicken, like tuna fish, is an affordable grocery option that can be added to salads and sandwiches as a convenient, pre-cut option. Fully cooked, simply drain your canned chicken before whipping up a chicken salad, buffalo chicken dip, or in this case, a pizza crust.

As Hartlaub’s video demonstrates, the final product looks remarkably like normal thin-crust pizza dough. Combined with egg and cheese, the crust holds up well and even gets a little crispy based on how long you cook it.

Flavor-wise, the crust definitely tastes like chicken, which is why Hartlaub’s toppings make perfect sense to make a tasty BBQ chicken pizza. Other great topping options could include alfredo sauce, spinach, onions, and mozzarella or pesto with fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. The possibilities are endless!

