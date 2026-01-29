Candace Owens Leaks Audio of Erika Kirk Allegedly Making ‘Off-Putting’ Remarks Weeks After Her Husband’s Assassination

A little over a month after their hours-long private meeting, Candace Owens leaked audio of Erika Kirk allegedly making “off-putting” remarks following her husband Charlie’s assassination.

In a recent YouTube video, Candace claimed that right before sharing the leaked audio, the clip was from a meeting less than two weeks after Charlie’s death. In the audio, Erika was allegedly heard reflecting on the public memorial service held for her late husband.

“I don’t know where to begin,” Erika, who was assuming her role as CEO and chairperson of Charlie’s Turning Point USA, allegedly said. “The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it’s just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow, west gate. Insane, you guys.”

She continued by stating, “And then you have, it was 100 million? We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales.”

Erika then allegedly declared, “I just wanted to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to the events team. The development team, the graphic team, the production team.”

She further noted that staffers worked 20-hour days and had sleepless nights as she and others were grieving her husband.

“I don’t care if any of you have beef with each other from the past or have any issues with someone said something about this or that,” Erika was heard saying. “Like, if you guys have any of that, please put it to rest.”

She then noted, “My husband’s dead. Like, I’m not trying to be morbid, but he’s dead. And it puts life into perspective, of how short life is.”

After the leaked audio ended, Candace Owens made it clear what her true opinion was about Erika Kirk’s alleged comments.

“It is the general tone that is off-putting,” Owens pointed out. “It’s the laughter that is off-putting. Again, we are not even two weeks after watching your husband be assassinated. We’re talking about numbers and metrics that have been hit.”

Owens continued by declaring, “That’s moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase now. We know everybody grieves differently. IN my imagination, I just thought she would be more upset.”

Owens’ spokesperson confirmed that the video is “real and authenticated.”

Candace Owens, who was once a close friend of Charlie Kirk, has been vocal about the information surrounding the late Republican pundit’s shocking death. This includes questioning the Trump administration’s investigation into the shooting.

Following her personal meeting with Erika Kirk last month, Candace Owens stated that she had raised several questions and shared information about the case.

However, before the meeting, Eriak was asked what she would say to Candace about her fueling conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s death.

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” Erika famously stated.