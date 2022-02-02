Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Posed To Take Over Major Patronage From Meghan Markle

Camilla Parker Bowles is set to take over one of Meghan Markle’s patronages, making it clear that Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from royal life is permanent. While it means more work for the Duchess of Cornwall, she reportedly couldn’t be more pleased to step in.

Camilla Is Ready To Support The Theater Industry

The Sunday Times has reported that Parker Bowles will be the new royal patron of the National Theatre. Markle took over the role in 2019 from Queen Elizabeth, who served as the theater’s patron for 45 years.

The National Theatre thanked Markle for her support in a 2021 statement, saying, “The Duchess championed our work with communities and young people across the UK and our mission to make theater accessible to all.”

Parker Bowles is reportedly excited to support the theater industry right now, especially as they struggle to overcome the problems they’ve had to face throughout the pandemic. This isn’t the only theater the Duchess of Cornwall supports; she is also a patron of the Unicorn Theatre and the Theatre Royal Bath, in addition to supporting The Royal Academy of Dance.

Speaking about theater artists who have been affected by the pandemic, Parker Bowles said, “I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility. Please remain resilient – we need you and we have missed you.”

According to sources, this patronage is a long time coming for Parker Bowles. Apparently, she was hurt when the queen handed the job to Markle in 2019. “She really wanted it,” the source shared. “She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan, and will be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round.”

Meghan And Harry’s Deal With Spotify

Even though Markle has lost out on her patronages, she’s keeping busy. She and Harry signed a $25 million deal with Spotify in December of 2020 to make content for the streaming company. However, the only thing people have heard from the couple is a 30-minute holiday special, including guests like James Corden and Elton John.

It appears that Spotify is ramping up production on the royals’ projects. The company recently started advertising for staff, including producers. “The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture,” the job ad reads.

