Camilla Parker Bowles Makes First Official Outing As Queen Consort, Highlights Her Concern Over Domestic Abuse 

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles is taking on a very serious issue with her first official solo public appearance following the death of Queen Elizabeth—women experiencing domestic abuse.

Queen Consort’s Visit To Domestic Abuse Unit

Bowles visited the maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which also acts as a center for women who are experiencing domestic abuse. The Queen Consort met with staff and volunteers at the hospital and learned more about how they help others.

The hospital’s unit works with agencies like Standing Together, Victim Support, and Galop to help women with confidential help, advice, and advocacy. They also offer financial support, housing, and legal help for those who need it.

Camilla, Queen Consort talks to SafeLives pioneer Shana Begum and her 3-week-old baby, Jeremy, during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England. The maternity ward acts as one of the key hubs for women experiencing domestic abuse. (Kirsty O’Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I had no idea how it all worked, it’s totally incredible. I’m so thrilled to have come,” the queen consort said of her visit. “I can see what a huge support system there is. Just seeing how it works here, it’s about getting everyone together.”

‘An Extraordinary Sign Of Her Commitment’

Suzanne Jacob, CEO of SafeLives, a UK domestic violence charity, also got the chance to meet with Bowles. “[Her visit is] an extraordinary sign of her commitment and it will mean a huge amount to survivors and people who are still in abusive relationships up and down the country and all over the world,” she said.

“Making that choice is an extraordinary vote of confidence in those individuals—to know that somebody with her kind of profile and platform has made it such a priority,” Jacob continued. She also shared that visits from members of the royal family always increase the amount of messages they get from survivors.

“There is always a wave of people contacting us to say how important [a royal visit] was to them,” Jacob explained. “It shows the importance of their story and experience, when they’ve constantly been told by a perpetrator that nobody will believe them and nobody will help them. The queen consort counteracting that is hugely helpful.” Bowles is taking on more responsibilities along with her new role, and many are pleased to see that she is supporting causes that are truly important.

