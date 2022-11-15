Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Gives Update On Injury After The Kind Of Fall Down The Stairs That Women Most Fear

Although Camila Alves McConaughey fell for Matthew McConaughey back in 2006, she has recently had another kind of spill. Only this time, the result is a lot more painful and lot less easy to deal with.

‘Don’t Fall People’

The model and entrepreneur recently had a fall down the stairs. In fact, it was so bad that she suffered a neck injury from the incident. As a way to keep her friends and fans updated, the business woman shared the story of the accident on Instagram. Turns out, the fall McConaughey had is one that many women fear.

In the post, McConaughey shared a picture of herself wearing a white neck brace. She captions the photo with this seemingly easy but real advice, “Sh** Happens. I am ok but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall…”

Apparently the incident occurred while the mom of three was walking down a flight of stairs. McConaughey must have been wearing loose clothing at the time because she encourages women to be mindful of their loose clothing while on the steps.

“Ladies hold your long dresses up or loose pants up when going by down the stairs!!” the mom of three cautioned. “Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into a not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…”

McConaughey didn’t share the exact details of the incident or how long her recovery time is expected to take. Still, many celebrities sent her well wishes on her post. Actress Kerri Kenney-Silver commented, “Mama! No!! Feel better soon!!❤️” Rita Wilson also responded, “Oh no!!!!!!! I’m so sorry!”

Camila and Matthew McConaughey met back in 2006. Although Camila is originally from Brazil, she moved to Los Angeles when she was 15 years old. Four years later, she was fluent in English and moved to New York City to pursue a modeling career. Shortly after Camila began modeling, she met the actor and their blissful romance began.

The couple were engaged on Christmas Day in 2011 and had a private wedding ceremony on June 13, 2012 at their home in Austin, Texas. The lovely couple have three children together: Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 10. The duo also began their own philanthropic foundation in 2010, the just keep livin (jkl) Foundation. The nonprofit organization promotes physical and mental health while providing after school fitness programs to high school students.

