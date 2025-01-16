Cameron Diaz Stuns at Her First Red Carpet Premiere in More Than a Decade: See the Pics!

Six years after announcing her retirement from acting, Cameron Diaz is back on the red carpet.

Videos by Suggest

The 52-year-old actress looked stunning at the Berlin premiere of her new Netflix movie Back in Action, on Wednesday. She donned dark, high-waisted jeans, a black top with a sheer V-neck cutout, and black overcoat.

Photo by Schneider-Press/Siebert/SIPA/Shutterstock

Prior to the upcoming spy comedy, Diaz’s last film was 2014’s Annie. In both, she stars alongside Jamie Foxx.

Diaz announced her retirement from acting in 2018, to focus on family life and other ventures. The Bad Teacher star married Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden in 2015, and the couple share two children.

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well…and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole,'” Diaz explained of her decision in a July 2023 interview on CBS Mornings. “And I did that.”

Cameron Diaz Co-Stars With Jamie Foxx in ‘Back in Action,’ Her First Film in Over a Decade

She did say, at the time, that she missed “aspects” of acting and making movies. That may have led to her decision to say yes when Foxx asked her to collaborate once again.

The Ray star shared with Entertainment Tonight that persuading Diaz to return to acting basically involved asking her, “‘Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!’ And I think that’s what brought her to it.”

“Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business,” he added. “We love her.”

In Back in Action, the pair play former spies who are pulled back into the world of espionage when their secret identities are exposed.

Diaz is also set to reprise her voice role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, currently scheduled for release in July 2026.