California Woman Gets Hospital Wedding After Getting Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

After a California woman was diagnosed with a brain tumor, her fiancé, friends, and family stopped at absolutely nothing to make sure they could wed before an operation.

Videos by Suggest

When Ashley Macholz, 30, and Bryan Lewis, 33, got engaged in 2023, they expected they’d get married sometime in 2026. But it wasn’t long before life got in the way and ruined their plans.

Ashley spoke to PEOPLE about the last-minute wedding that was everything she wanted.

In April, Ashley began experiencing some strange and worrying symptoms. She would soon learn she had developed brain cancer, but not before a couple of visits to the doctor. It wasn’t until September, however, that she visited the ER for her worsening symptoms.

On September 27, she went to an ER in Sonora, California, after her left ear swelled “like a balloon.” She was treated urgently. After many tests and lots of rushing, her brain cancer was diagnosed.

Friends Pull Together To Throw A Sudden Wedding

She didn’t believe the doctor at first, but reality soon sank in. Knowing how dangerous cancer can be, her fiancé, Lewis, wanted to expedite the wedding.

Ashley’s first surgery was scheduled for October 1. Brian wanted to be married to Ashley going into her operation, so they only had a few days to pull off something beautiful.

“With such an uncertain future and so many risks involved with brain surgery, we agreed that it was time we legally bind ourselves not only to share our special and happy moment with our family and friends, but also so that he could make decisions on my behalf on the off chance that something went wrong,” Ashley said.

Ashley’s sisters “went into high gear” immediately and began sending her wedding dress options that could be shipped overnight. Between them, they managed to get a rush order on a bouquet and boutonnieres as well as be ready to photograph the event themselves.

The bride’s best friend also hand-made a veil and drove all the way down from San Diego.

Brian’s friends and family also stepped up. One close friend became a certified wedding officiant so they’d have someone to wed them.

When everything was said and done, the hospital gave Ashley a 2-hour pass to leave the neurological floor.

The love and support were tangible,” Macholz said. “The waterworks were hard to avoid. There were happy tears, sad tears. It was lovely, raw, real, and genuine.”

Ashley documented the day on her TikTok by posting the beautiful photos from the event.

It was October 8 when Ashley finally had her surgery. It was successful, and the cancer was removed.