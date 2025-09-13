California Serial DUI Driver Killed 6 In Latest Fatal Drunk Crash: DA

A 53-year-old man, Norberto Celerino, allegedly killed six people while drunk driving in Napa County. He has multiple DUI convictions throughout the years.

According to a release issued by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 7. It is alleged that Celerino was driving under the influence when he crashed into a tree on Pope Valley Road. As a result of the violent crash, six passengers were killed while he and another passenger were severely injured.

California Highway Patrol officers and deputies with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to the scene. Celerino and the surviving passenger were hospitalized.

The NCSO revealed the identities of all the deceased individuals, all residents of Stockton, California. They are 39-year-old Aaron Ruiz Ruiz, 32-year-old Beymar Reynosa Rodriguez, 39-year-old Demetrio Celerino Francisco, 57-year-old Pedro Lopez Gomez, 42-year-old Loreto Ricardo Hernandez, and 34-year-old Fernando Silverio.

The Mexican Consulate of San Francisco assisted the NCSO with the identification.

Previous DUI Convictions

Norberto Celerino, who also goes by Norberto (Beto) Celerino Villavla, Grabien Martinez, and Roberto Savaringo-Diabla, was charged with six counts of murder. He also faces six felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony count of DUI causing injury with two or more prior DUI convictions.

These prior DUI convictions occurred back on August 22, 2020, and September 10, 2024, in San Joaquin County. Additionally, the DA’s office mentioned a third DUI conviction that was not recorded in Celerino’s complaint. It was not included given the fact that it occurred 10 years before the latest crash, and “cannot statutorily be used to enhance the current charges.”

Currently, Celerino has yet ot be arraigned. He remains hospitalized. No further details regarding the incident have been shared by the authorities.

However, a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help support Loreto Ricardo Hernandez’s family detailed that he was on the way to work.

“What hurts more is that this could’ve been avoided,” the fundraiser said. “Let’s rest my father as he deserves; he’s my hero, now I need to be his at this moment.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.