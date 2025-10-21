California Mayor’s House Struck By Gunfire In Terrifying Incident: “A Wake Up Call”

Things were a bit too close for comfort for one California mayor. She experienced gun violence first-hand when someone shot at her house over the weekend.

Gunfire struck her house in what police have described as a gang-related incident. Following the terrifying incident, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi spoke out about what happened.

The mayor herself had not been targeted in a crime. Instead, gunfire struck her home during a gang-related crime in the neighborhood. Fugazi told KCRA that the incident happened in the early hours of the morning last Saturday.

California Mayor Has Close Call

At the time, Fugazi had been asleep and did not hear it. But her boyfriend Tremaine Manning did hear the gunshot when it happened. The couple later found a bullet lodged into the wall of a bedroom, proving how close they came to disaster.

Fugazi said, “There was a shooting that occurred, actually two shootings that occurred, and as a result of that shooting near my home, a bullet went through the front window and lodged into the wall in the bedroom. Police are still investigating it, but they have made an arrest. They did say that it was a gang.”

Others weren’t so fortunate. Two victims were shot in what police have called a gang-related incident. They ended up at the hospital. Police later arrested one person in the incident.

Following the shooting, the California mayor weighed in on violence in her city.

“Saturday night’s events were a wake up call that none of us are immune to the realities of crime, not even the mayor of Stockton,” Fugazi said. “While violent crime in our city has dropped by more than half sine the beginning of this year, this incident shows there is still more work to be done.”

She continued, “I want to thank the men and women of the Stockton Police Department for their swift action and for putting their lives on the line every day. I want to assure you, any act of violence in our city will be met with accountability and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will not allow fear to define Stockton.”