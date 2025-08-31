California Man Had ‘Open Beer Car’ In His Car When He Struck A Family, Brutally Killing 3-Year-Old

A 19-year-old California driver, Ricardo Archundia Cruz, will spend almost two decades behind bars after he plowed into a family while driving his car under the influence. He ended up killing a 3-year-old boy, who was struck and dragged by him for hundreds of feet.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, Cruz pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with an enhancement for fleeing the scene. He also accepted culpability for a count of felony assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

The release detailed that Cruz will be sentenced on October 22. He will be handed down a stipulated sentence of 17 years in prison for the killing of 3-year-old Fermin Maldonado and for critically injuring Regino Vivar, the boy’s guardian.

Fatal DUI Crash

The incident occurred back on July 26, 2024. Cruz was driving on East Alisal in the city of Salinas, California. Despite heavy traffic, according to the DA’s office, Cruz was driving at 50 MPH. It was a 25 MPH zone. He later admitted to being drunk at the time, with an “open beer can” in his vehicle.

At one moment, he approached the intersection of Alisal and Wood Streets. He continued with his 50 MPH speed, even though the light was turning yellow and eventually red while he was 900 feet away. When the light turned red, Cruz continued to speed toward the intersection for about 10 seconds. He didn’t slow his vehicle at all.

At the time, Vivar and Fermin began crossing Alisal as soon as the light turned green for them. Heartbreakingly, Fermin was holding Vivar’s hand at the time, and the latter attempted to pull him when he noticed the oncoming speeding Cruz.

It was too late for either of them. Vivar was struck and thrown 60 feet, suffering critical injuries, but eventually survived the crash. Fermin, however, wasn’t that lucky. The 3-year-old ended up underneath Cruz’s vehicle. As the drunk driver sped away, fleeing from the scene, Fermin was dragged for “over 600 feet” before his lifeless body was expelled from under the car.

Ricardo Archundia Cruz eventually fled to Mexico. However, he was convinced by the Salinas Police Department to return to the United States and face justice. He was arrested on August 4, 2024.