California Life Coach Arrested In Connection To Four Murders Over Course Of Two Decades

A life coach from California was arrested on May 29 for the alleged murders of four separate people over the course of two decades. The police charged 44-year-old Sauntek Harris with four deadly shootings between the years 2002 and 2019.

Videos by Suggest

Life Coach Accused Of Four Murders Between 2002 And 2019

This is according to a San Francisco District Attorney’s Office statement, which also announced his accomplice, 28-year-old Shaun Britton, was charged with one murder count.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, Harris was an activist in Hunters Point. He worked as a life coach in a community center, which is also where one of the crimes unfolded.

The first murder Harris allegedly committed was on January 18, 2002, killing Perry Bradstreet. The complaint alleges Britton aided in the murder using an assault firearm. This was reportedly done for a criminal street gang.

Then, a month later, on February 24, Harris allegedly murdered Lorenzo Richards. Reports claim he used a semi-automatic pistol for his second murder.

A few months passed, and on July 28, 2002, the third murder occurred. The criminal complaint alleges Harris killed Gerald White using the same type of gun as his previous murder. Allegations claim this victim was a witness to a crime that Harris didn’t want coming to light.

It took quite a few years before his final, fourth murder on August 10, 2019. The victim was Dietrich Whitley, also with a semi-automatic pistol. This time, it unfolded outside the community center where he worked.

The 34-year-old victim allegedly approached Harris with his hands in his pockets. Harris suddenly ducked between two cars. When Whitley continued walking toward him, Harris reportedly fired six times.

Whitley died on the scene after being shot in the chest and arm. Two days later, the police arrested Harris. Reports also claim there was previous bad blood between the two men. Prosecutors said Whitley beat up Harris in a fight two months prior.

Harris’s final felony was possession of a firearm. In 2004, authorities had convicted him of having a concealed firearm and transportation, sale and giving away a controlled substance.

The two men are both awaiting trial while in custody.