Burglars Steal Paraplegic Man’s Wheelchair Among Other Possessions In Oklahoma City

Cold-hearted burglars stole a wheelchair from a paraplegic man after breaking into his home in Oklahoma City. According to the Daily Mail, the thieves stole medical equipment not just once, but twice, from Alan Prudhome in one week.

Last month, Prudhome came home to find his front door wide open. He realized that burglars had gotten inside as many of his valuables were missing. Then, a week later, two robbers invaded his home while he was sleeping and stole even more items.

It seems one of the culprits wasn’t too far away. The authorities eventually arrested Prudhome’s neighbor, Johnny Johnson, for allegedly being in connection with the second robbery.

One of the worst things they stole was the paraplegic man’s wheelchair and hand controls for it. Other than that, the burglars also took cash, medication, and other medical equipment worth thousands of dollars.

The first home invasion was nearly just as bad. “Someone had pried the door open, went in and stole my TVs, my laptop, my computer,” said Prudhome to News 9. “Took a bunch of random things.”

It was the second robbery that was the most terrifying. “I wake up to somebody trying to take my bag off me that I keep everything in,” he said. “I was like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Prudhome could see a thief grabbing a box of his belongings from his closet. He later found out this was his neighbor.

“I said why are you going this to me?” Prudhome recalled saying. “He said, ‘It happened to me’ and I said, ‘You’re not paraplegic you can do for yourself.'”

Although the police caught Johnson, they didn’t find the second suspect. Johnson now faces a one-count charge of first-degree burglary and is residing in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Brighter Days Ahead

Since this was the second burglary within a short time frame, Prudhome is scared of it happening again. “I don’t feel comfortable being home by myself,” said Prudhome. “I freak out like I’m having panic attack when I’m there alone.”

He set up a GoFundMe for himself since he’s been struggling to cover his bills and replace his essential equipment. “I’ve always tried to stay strong and independent despite my challenges, but right now I can’t do it alone,” he wrote.”

“Any support, big or small, will make a huge difference in helping me get back on my feet and regain some stability.”

The fundraiser has since reached over $11,000, and is 69% of the way to his goal of $16,000.

In an update on October 6, Prudhome told donors that he has been able to use their funds to replace the stolen medical equipment. “I want to thank everyone for your support and generosity,” he added.