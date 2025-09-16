95-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Allegedly Killed Holocaust Survivor With Wheelchair Piece

A 95-year-old woman, unnamed, is accused of using a metal wheelchair piece to beat to death a fellow home resident. The victim was later identified as Nina Kravtsov, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor.

The New York Post initially reported that the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, September 14. At the Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, located at West 29th Street in Brooklyn, an elderly woman with dementia allegedly attacked another resident with a wheelchair piece.

The victim was found lying in her bed, having suffered a serious head injury. She was rushed to NYU Brooklyn Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition. Unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, the elderly woman was transported to Coney Island Hospital to undergo a physical and psychiatric evaluation. It is unclear what charges, if any, will be filed against her.

Days later, the police identified the victim as Nina Kravtsov, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor. Her daughter, Lucy Flom, detailed to the New York Post how her mother survived the horrors of the war while living as a 5-year-old in the ghetto. Most of her family wasn’t so lucky.

According to Flom, Kravtsov went on to become a nurse in Ukraine, where she was beloved by everyone around her. Then, at 18, Kravtsov gave birth to Flom, and the grieving daughter called her a dedicated mother, a nice lady, as well as loving, caring, and devoted.

In the hopes of giving her daughter a better education, Kravstov moved to the United States.

Later, Kravstov would remarry and form a new family, with Flom gaining two step-siblings. She went on to live in Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, where she made many friends.

“Right now I’m grieving….the circumstances of how [my mother] died,” Flom said. “She was a mom to all of us. We are just grieving.”

Following the death of her husband, Kravstov moved to the Brooklyn nursing home around five years ago.

“She lived here for a very long time,” one of her former Brighton Beach neighbors told The Post. “When her husband passed, she was living alone and her daughter took her to the nursing home.”