Burger King Has A Major Deal You Can’t Afford To Miss This Weekend

Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a huge throwback deal that you don’t want to miss. Find out how to get a dirt-cheap Whopper this weekend!

Two-Day Birthday Bash Deal Includes 37 Cent Whoopers

This Friday and Saturday, Burger King will sell its signature Whopper burger for the original price of 37 cents. The “Two-Day Birthday Bash” is a promotion that will be offered exclusively to members of the chain’s Royal Perks rewards program and can only be ordered on its app or website. When you place your order on the app/website, don’t forget to add the coupon, which cannot be combined with other offers, before placing your order.

Only For Royal Perks Members

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich – an iconic, flame-grilled burger prepared YOUR way,” Burger King North America head of marketing communications Zahra Nurani wrote in a statement. “And now, 64 years later, we’re excited to celebrate our beloved burger by offering The Whopper for its original price of 37 cents exclusively to Royal Perks members.”

The Perks program was started by the fast-food chain earlier this year and offers members free or heavily discounted food deals. Restaurant Brands International, (QSR) the chain’s parent company, said in an earnings call that it’s “pleased with the early results” of sign-ups as part of its broader goal to get rid of paper coupons and push customers to digital orders.

The Whopper’s Creation

The Whopper was created by its cofounder Jim McLamore after he noticed that people liked chowing down on big burgers, thus he gave it the name “Whopper” because he knew “that this would convey the imagery of something big,” according to his autobiography. The Whopper now has 1,024 potential topping combinations, to be exact. The sandwich remains a staple part of its menu, and the sandwich has even expanded to include a plant-based version. Without the discount, the 667-calorie flame-grilled beef sandwich generally costs about $4, so this deal is a steal.

Throwback prices are a popular way to lure in customers, and other restaurants are certainly hopping on the trend. McDonald’s recently sold its Egg McMuffin last month at its original price of 63 cents for its 50th anniversary. This heavily-discounted burger deal also follows Burger King’s decision that in order to speed up its drive-thru lanes, it will cut a number of menu items. The decision was made due to drive-thru times at the chain steadily increasing over the past year.

