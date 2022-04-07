These Holistic Herbal Teas May Provide Physical Relief In An Unexpected Way

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We often underestimate the influence of our minds on our physical health. When we ignore this crucial cerebral element, we can misidentify (and, thus, mistreat) our ailments. If no physical cures help you, then it might be time to consider the metaphysical.

More specifically, it might be time to start treating your blocked chakras. Chakras are energy centers located up and down the spinal column. The seven chakras recognized today include the crown, third eye, throat, heart, solar plexus, sacral, and root.

From anxiety to sleep problems to indigestion, blocked chakras manifest as common health problems. Except when you try to treat these metaphysical problems as physical ones, it doesn’t work.

Buddha Teas promotes metaphysical wellness via organic herbs and tea leaves. Each tea aligns a different chakra, reducing the external symptoms you perceive as aches, brain fog, and more.

The first chakra acts as an anchor or root for the remaining six. The root chakra is located at the base of the spine near the tailbone. As the foundational chakra, it governs how grounded, stable, and secure we feel. Thus, blocked root chakras can manifest mentally, like anxiety and insecurity. Or it can feel physical, like bladder or GI issues.

Buddha Teas blends raspberry leaf, ashwagandha root, cloves, dandelion root, and hibiscus flower to create a calming, grounding tea. The potent mixture soothes the stomach and eases anxiety, insecurity, and feelings of instability.

The sacral chakra is one of two chakras located in the abdomen. It sits just below the belly button and controls creativity, sexuality, and self-expression. A blocked sacral chakra can manifest as sexual dysfunction of any kind, hormonal issues or infertility, and dramatic emotional fluctuations.

Buddha Teas’ Sacral Chakra tea uses calendula flower, burdock root, fennel seed, dong quai root, damiana leaf, and ginger root to inspire and realign. This refreshing blend of botanicals promotes intimacy, creativity, and hormonal balance.

The solar plexus chakra is located in the upper abdomen, just below the ribs. Consequently, this chakra is responsible for all abdomen-related sensations: gut drops, butterflies, nausea. Moreover, this chakra controls confidence and self-discipline. When it’s blocked, it can manifest as indigestion, procrastination, and anger issues.

Buddha Teas made a zesty blend of citrine, rosemary, lemongrass, ginger, marshmallow leaf, and orange peel to target the solar plexus. This bright herbal tea soothes upset stomachs, calms the temper, and improves decision-making abilities.

The heart chakra acts as a bridge between the upper and lower chakras. It controls your ability to receive and give love. Additionally, we associate this chakra with beauty, compassion, and healing. An inability to be intimate or a propensity for judgment or apathy are signs of a blocked heart chakra.

Hawthorn berry, hawthorn leaf, lavender, and hyssop work together to open the heart chakra. The ingredients are also infused with energy from rose quartz before being placed in teabags. Buddha Teas’ Heart Chakra tea promotes empathy, compassion, and emotional healing.

As the name suggests, our throat chakra is located behind our larynx. The throat chakra dictates how we communicate. It also affects our means of self-expression and level of honesty. Blocked throat chakras look like timidity, social anxiety, and an inability to connect without using gossip as the driving force.

Buddha Teas’ Throat Chakra tea contains a powerful blend of licorice root, slippery elm bark, marshmallow leaf, wild cherry bark, cinnamon bark, fennel seed, and orange peel. The flavor is a combination of citrus, anise, and warm spices. Every ingredient promotes throat health and, in turn, throat chakra health.

Just below the crown chakra is the third eye chakra. This energy center is situated on the forehead between the eyes. It helps us see the bigger picture, connecting us to our intuition and imagination. When the third eye is blocked, it can look like eyesight problems, memory issues, and bad dreams.

Organic eyebright herb, spearmint, star anise, and passionflower vine promote mental clarity and focus in Buddha Teas’ Third Eye Chakra tea. One happy customer wrote, “it’s the perfect blend of sweet and minty. I’ve been having more vivid dreams since I started drinking it. The first night, something that I’ve been desiring for a few months manifested.”

The crown chakra is located at the top of the head. It represents enlightenment and self-realization. Thus, a blockage in the crown chakra manifests as problems of the mind. Anxiety, disassociation, and difficulty concentrating can all be signs of a blocked crown chakra.

Buddha Teas’ Crown Chakra tea contains organic Gotu kola, lavender, nutmeg seed, and rose petal. The overall flavor is slightly floral, and the tea develops a velvety mouthfeel the longer it steeps.

Treating physical ailments with metaphysical solutions might seem counterintuitive at first. But these organic herbal teas are far gentler than anything you’d find in your medicine cabinet. And at no more than $10 a box, these all-natural solutions will pay themselves back in no time.

Our bodies are complex machines of physical and metaphysical parts. The sooner you start addressing visible and invisible problems, the quicker you’ll achieve the best, most comprehensive health of your life.

