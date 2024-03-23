Buckingham Palace Slammed for Blaming Kate Middleton for Photoshop Fiasco Amid Cancer Battle

Following yesterday’s bombshell that Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer, Kensington Palace is under scathing scrutiny.

After much speculation about her health and whereabouts, Middleton finally spoke to the public in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on March 22. She shared her cancer diagnosis and provided updates on her condition.

Middleton disclosed that follow-up tests after surgery in January revealed the existence of cancer. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said in the video.

“[We] have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Of course, more fuel was added to the fire on March 10th, coinciding with Mother’s Day in the UK. Prince William and Middleton posted a photo on social media. The image displayed the princess, who had not been seen in public since January, with their three children.

Almost instantly, internet users spotted numerous obvious Photoshop issues. However, Middleton apologized the next day on social media, claiming she had personally edited the image.

This led to Getty and other news organizations flagging other images of the Royal family as digitally enhanced. It also caused many to further question what was behind Middleton’s lack of public appearances.

Social Media Users Question How Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Was Handled Publicly

Many followers of the royal family are also left wondering why Kate Middleton’s health situation wasn’t handled differently.

“Why did Kensington Palace release the doctored photo and then throw Kate Middleton under the bus for it,” one X user wondered. “They’ve presumably known this whole time that she’s dealing with cancer???”

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer. Brutal.



Really wish Buckingham Palace would’ve just said this from the start—instead, they rolled out multiple rounds of obvious lies and altered photographs.



As a cancer survivor, my thoughts are certainly with Kate—cancer SUCKS! pic.twitter.com/ZYhOx0AdKF — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) March 22, 2024

Some internet sleuths and true crime devotees speculated that all of the bad PR moves were intended as smoke screens to buy Middleton time to recover. However, many onlookers questioned this logic.

“So you mean to tell me someone in Kensington Palace decided the best way to protect Kate Middleton’s privacy while she deals with cancer was by creating completely preventable PR disasters,” an X user wondered. “Then making her take the blame for them?? Incredible scenes.”

Others agreed with this assessment while considering the repercussions for those behind the PR blunder.

“So why did They throw kate middleton under the bus for her ‘photoshop hobby’ and cause an international incident,” another X user wrote. “I fear some press team beheadings are in order.”