Buc-ee’s Announces Big Delays for Upcoming Store Openings

Buc-ee’s fans are finding out the hard way that you can’t rush perfection—or a 75,000-square-foot snack sanctuary. Unexpected delays at some upcoming locations have left junk food enthusiasts heartbroken and wandering aimlessly in search of Beaver Nuggets.

Videos by Suggest

Buc-ee’s confirmed to local outlet FOX13 that its first Memphis-area store, located off I-40 in Fayette County, is now scheduled to open in May 2027. Billboards near the site currently direct travelers to the nearest locations, which are hundreds of miles away. Buc-ee’s has two other Tennessee locations on I-40: one in Cookeville and another in Sevierville.

Buc-ee’s in Luling, Texas, is now the world’s largest convenience store, spanning 75,000 square feet with over 100 gas pumps and thousands of food and drink options. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Across the border, the West Memphis location is also playing hard to get, with a spokeswoman confirming to FOX13 it won’t open until June 2028. The site, nestled on the eastbound side of I-40, is getting the royal treatment from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which plans to widen streets and build a custom traffic control ramp just to handle the inevitable stampede of brisket-hungry travelers.

FOX13 notes that when these projects were first announced last year, officials promised the doors would swing open in 2026. The outlet reached out to Buc-ee’s to ask why the Beaver is dragging its tail, but so far, the snack giant has been uncharacteristically quiet.

Local Officials Rolled Out the Red Carpet for Buc-ee’s

For many fans, Buc-ee’s isn’t just a gas station; it’s a roadside pilgrimage. Known for a staggering army of fuel pumps, a dizzying array of snacks, and restrooms so clean you could practically eat off the floor.

The chain is a major employer, offering competitive wages. In West Memphis, the mayor announced the store would create 225 jobs with starting pay at $19 per hour, or roughly $40,000 annually. This economic potential prompted city leaders to approve a $5 million incentive package, covering $3.5 million for land and $1.5 million for infrastructure. Mayor Marco McClendon told FOX13 in 2024 that the city expects to recoup these costs through a 3% sales tax on prepared foods and state gas tax refunds. He estimates the project will generate $3.1 million in annual tax revenue.

Fayette County loaned Buc-ee’s $15M for the Gallaway store, expected to add $12M annually to the local economy.