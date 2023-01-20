Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

‘Bubble Potato Pillows’ Are A Delicately Crispy Treat That Give Tater Tots A Run For Their Money

Creamy and crunchy—who could ask for anything more?

By Brittany Baxter
January 20, 2023 | 4:15 p.m. CST
TikTok screengrabs of bubble potato pillows
@msshiandmrhe/TikTok

The humble spud continues to be a standout star among viral food trends. Whether you fancy making sweet potato pommes Anna, bacon-wrapped volcano potatoes, or Ina Garten’s make-ahead mashed potatoes, there’s something for everyone who loves potatoes as much as we do.

TikTok creator and foodie @msshiandmrhe has introduced us to another swoon-worthy tater recipe with her mesmerizing “bubble potato pillows.” The original video of her recipe has racked up an incredible 92 million views.

These potato pillows are a delectable hybrid of tater tots and gnocchi. Unlike traditional gnocchi, this recipe doesn’t require eggs and swaps out all-purpose flour for rice flour.

While gnocchi is typically soft and doughy, this recipe involves deep-frying that results in a mouthwateringly crunchy golden exterior. And contrary to the grated texture of tater tots, biting into them reveals a creamy, pillowy center that’s pure bliss.

All in all, we highly recommend this recipe for anyone who wants to show their taste buds a good time. We also enjoyed learning Ms. Shi’s unique methods for peeling and mashing potatoes.

@msshiandmrhe

Creamy crunchy bubble potato pillows #cooking #foodasmr #asmrcooking #vegan #recipe #homecook #potato #foodtiktok #veganrecipes

♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra

Ingredients

  • 2 large russet potatoes
  • 2 tbsp glutinous rice flour
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch or potato starch
  • 1/3 tsp salt
  • 1/3 tsp pepper
  • 4 cups vegetable oil
  • Chili powder, optional
  • Ketchup, optional

Instructions

  1. Wash your potatoes. Carefully score a line around each potato’s center with a sharp knife.
  2. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Boil the potatoes until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Next, fill a large bowl with cold ice water.
  3. Transfer the potatoes to the bowl of ice water. Once the potatoes have cooled to the touch, find the score you made with the knife, peel back the skin with your hands, and discard.
  4. In a large bowl, mash the potatoes using a fork, garlic press, or potato ricer. Add the glutinous rice flour, cornstarch or potato starch, salt, and pepper. Combine and knead the ingredients until they’ve formed a dough.
  5. Divide the dough into two pieces and roll into logs. Slice the dough into bubble-like shapes. You can use a fork to make indentations so the pillows resemble gnocchi.
  6. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the potato pillows for five minutes or until they turn a light golden color. Remove them from the pot. 
  7. Turn the heat up to high and add the bubble potato pillows back to the oil, cooking them for 30 more seconds or until golden brown. Place on a paper towel-lined plate. Add chili powder, ketchup, or whatever seasonings/condiments you prefer. Enjoy! 

