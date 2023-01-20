‘Bubble Potato Pillows’ Are A Delicately Crispy Treat That Give Tater Tots A Run For Their Money

The humble spud continues to be a standout star among viral food trends. Whether you fancy making sweet potato pommes Anna, bacon-wrapped volcano potatoes, or Ina Garten’s make-ahead mashed potatoes, there’s something for everyone who loves potatoes as much as we do.

TikTok creator and foodie @msshiandmrhe has introduced us to another swoon-worthy tater recipe with her mesmerizing “bubble potato pillows.” The original video of her recipe has racked up an incredible 92 million views.

These potato pillows are a delectable hybrid of tater tots and gnocchi. Unlike traditional gnocchi, this recipe doesn’t require eggs and swaps out all-purpose flour for rice flour.

While gnocchi is typically soft and doughy, this recipe involves deep-frying that results in a mouthwateringly crunchy golden exterior. And contrary to the grated texture of tater tots, biting into them reveals a creamy, pillowy center that’s pure bliss.

All in all, we highly recommend this recipe for anyone who wants to show their taste buds a good time. We also enjoyed learning Ms. Shi’s unique methods for peeling and mashing potatoes.

Ingredients

2 large russet potatoes

2 tbsp glutinous rice flour

1 tbsp cornstarch or potato starch

1/3 tsp salt

1/3 tsp pepper

4 cups vegetable oil

Chili powder, optional

Ketchup, optional

Instructions