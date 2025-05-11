Brother Of Petting Zoo Owner Reportedly Killed By Kangaroo While ‘Roughhousing’ With It

Eric Slate, the brother of a petting zoo owner, was found dead after reportedly being beaten to death by a kangaroo. According to authorities, Eric had entered the kangaroo’s enclosure in the past and used to “roughhouse” with it.

According to a post made by Star Farm, the petting zoo, located in Loris, South Carolina, the incident took place on Friday, May 9. The Horry County Coroner’s Office detailed, as per WBTW, that Eric Slate was found dead inside a wallaby and kangaroo enclosure, having suffered “multiple blunt force injuries.”

An autopsy has been planned as part of the investigation into Eric’s death. His brother, Robert Slate, revealed in the Star Farm post that the kangaroo was not out of its “secure enclosure” at the time of the incident. He didn’t provide any details, saying, “At this time we do ask, for respect and support for the family.”

Slate added, “5 Star Farm is a family-owned business known for its educational and interactive petting zoo. The farm has been dedicated to providing a safe and enriching environment for animals and visitors alike.”

History Of ‘Roughhousing’

While the investigation continues, Horry County councilman Dennis DiSabato shared some light on the case. According to him, who spoke with WBTW, Eric Slate had a “history” of playing rough with the unnamed kangaroo. Oftentimes, Eric entered its enclosure to roughhouse with it.

DiSabato added, however, that the kangaroo is not aggressive and that it hasn’t been euthanized after the incident. Finally, he added that kangaroo experts will pay a visit to Star Farm in order to ensure that the enclosure that houses the kangaroo is safe. They will also ensure the safety of the kangaroo itself.

The Horry County Police Department stated in an update on Saturday, May 10, that the investigation remains active and ongoing. The department confirmed that all animals in the zoo were contained and that there is no risk to the community.

South Carolina, alongside West Virginia and Wisconsin, are the three states where kangaroo ownership is legal without a permit. States that require a permit include Washington, Indiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Idaho, and Maine.