brooks-and-dunn-address-hospitalization-claims

Clearing the air of any confusion, popular country music duo Brooks and Dunn address recent hospitalization claims.

Singers Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn issued a statement on Instagram about the rumors circulating about their health and well-being.

“The internet’s gotten pretty wild lately,” Brooks and Dunn stated. “Seems like ‘AI’ can make anybody say or do just about anything these days. We’ve seen fake tour announcements, fake albums, fake hospital stories, even fake movies and documentaries.”

The duo then wrote that an “epidemic of misinformation” is being distributed to “countless sites” across the Internet.

“We’re working non-stop to eliminate the problem,” Brooks and Dunn continued. “But the sheer volume is overwhelming. Unfortunately, we can’t control it all. Welcome to the era of ungoverned, AI-generated falsehoods.”

The country music singers also encouraged their fans not to believe any news that didn’t come from their verified official accounts. “Don’t fall for it,” they added. “For now, good old common sense seems to be the most effective weapon against the crazies and the ‘machine.'”

Fans Grew Concerned Over Dunn’s Health Earlier This Year

Brooks and Dunn’s latest AI incident comes just six months after fans grew concerned over Dunn’s health after an on-stage incident.

According to Fox News, Dunn walked off the stage while performing the hit single “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” during their Indianapolis show’s encore. He had finished his verse in the song before shaking his head at a band member.

Dunn then turned to the audience and pounded on his chest before waving and walking off the stage.

Before the on-stage incident, Dunn took to Instagram to reveal that he had been battling both the flu and strep throat simultaneously.

“Had to fight through the last two shows (the flu and strep aren’t a singer’s friend…) Crowds have been terrific and thanks to the best band and crew in the business we’ve powered through it…”