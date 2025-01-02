brooke-shields-shows-off-her-toned-abs-in-vacation-pic-with-her-daughters

Brooke Shields recently showcased her toned figure while enjoying a beach stroll with her daughters.

The 59-year-old actress and model was spotted by People showing off her toned abs while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas, with her lookalike daughters, Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21.

Grier wore a green bikini top with a floral wrap skirt, creating a simple and stylish summer look. Brooke opted for a chic brown two-piece bikini, complemented by a straw hat to shield her from the sun. Meanwhile, Rowan mirrored her mom’s look with a similar brown bikini. All three finished their outfits with gold necklaces, adding a touch of style to their beachwear.

Brooke Shields rocks a bikini in the Bahamas with her daughters and more star snaps https://t.co/dlaQxC5tQK pic.twitter.com/uQACZMVk0d — Page Six (@PageSix) December 31, 2024

Hours later, Rowan shared an Instagram story featuring an adorable Dachshund happily trotting along the shoreline, framed by crystal-clear blue waters and a sprawling sky dotted with clouds.

Brooke Sheilds Bid Farewell to 2024 with Big Plans Set for 2025

Brooke, who has an impressive 5.2M social media followers, also marked New Year’s Eve by sharing a video montage on Tuesday.

“Sweet memories from 2024. Cheers to a new year!” she captioned the series of snapshots.

Brooke shares her daughters with her second husband, retired film producer Chris Henchy. The Blue Lagoon star met Chris in 1999 on the Warner Bros lot. They celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in April.

Meanwhile, both of their daughters are attending Wake Forest University.

Last year, Brooke reflected on being an empty nester.

“All of a sudden, they’re not yours anymore,” she told People. “When you realize they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again. To have them reveal themselves to you, it’s a new type of relationship. I didn’t mold them, but I protected them enough so that they could become who they are, and I got out of the way.”

It seems being an empty nester freed up a bit of the Suddenly Susan star’s time. Brooke is kicking off 2025 with a new book.

Flatiron Books is set to release the heartfelt and introspective 256-page book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman on Jan. 14, co-authored by the model and Rachel Bertsche.

Brooke is set to begin her seven-city book tour for her sixth publication on the same day, starting at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre in Manhattan.