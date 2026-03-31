‘Broke My Back and a Bunch of Ribs’: Singer Shares Health Update After Being Hit by Tractor-Trailer

Country singer-songwriter J.D. Graham is recovering from severe injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer in a devastating highway crash.

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The accident occurred on February 24, 2026, while Graham was traveling on an interstate. According to reports, a semi-truck hit his vehicle, sending it into another truck in a violent chain-reaction collision. Saving Country Music reported that the impact was so severe that first responders had to cut Graham out of the wreckage before airlifting him to a trauma center in Texas.

Graham suffered multiple serious injuries, including a broken neck, a broken back, and several fractured ribs. Medical teams placed him in intensive care, where he began a long and uncertain recovery.

In a video update shared from his hospital bed, Graham addressed fans directly and described the extent of his injuries. “I’ve got a broken back, broken ribs,” he said, adding that he was “barely alive” following the crash.

Family members provided additional details through a GoFundMe, explaining that the crash left him with unstable spinal injuries and that he will likely face an extended period of rehabilitation. They said doctors are still assessing the full extent of the damage but warned that recovery will take significant time and effort.

JD Graham Also Lost His Dog in The Crash

The accident also claimed the life of Graham’s dog, who was tragically in the vehicle at the time.

In another update, Graham shared his gratitude to everyone who donated to the fundraiser. “Thank you to everyone that has donated their time and hearts to my cause. I’m truly grateful for everyone’s continued generosity.”

“I will eventually heal from this and get back to chasing my dreams. I’m just not sure when and I know I will have to ease back into it,” he wrote, remaining hopeful.

“I am able to walk ok at this point and I am in a CTO brace 24-7 for up to 12 weeks.

It’s painful but I remain optimistic and grateful to still be here by the grace of God.”