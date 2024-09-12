Britney Spears to Continue Paying Child Support After Son Jayden’s 18th Birthday

Pop star Britney Spears is most known for having one of the most successful music careers ever. These days, she is not on stage nearly as much. But she is trying to lean into her role as a mother.

Spears shares two sons with her ex-boyfriend Kevin Federline: Sean Preston and Jayden James. Spears has been estranged from her boys for most of their lives and providing child support. As Jayden is nearing his 18th birthday, TMZ notes that those payments will continue.

Britney Spears to Continue Paying Child Support

“The original child support order in the Britney/Kevin Federline divorce provided that child support payments would cease on the 18th birthday of Jayden, or when he graduates high school. Whichever is later,” TMZ writes.

“We’ve learned Jayden will graduate from high school in Hawaii in November. It’s an early graduation — so the child support payments will continue until then. That means Britney will make payments in October and November, and then it all stops.”

Spears Spoke With Sons on Mother’s Day

But this news may hold little to no significance for Spears. She is apparently trying to mend her relationship with her boys. She spoke to them on the phone this past Mother’s Day. This is according to Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan.

“Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time,” Kaplan tells PEOPLE.

“Kevin supports the boys having a relationship with their mother and is glad that the boys did finally have a phone conversation with her around Mother’s Day. [However] the reports that she flew to Hawaii and met with them are inaccurate. That’s just not true.”