Britney Spears Slams Halsey Over ‘Lucky’ Video, Halsey Responds 

Following the release of Halsey’s new single “Lucky,” Britney Spears threw some serious shady at the fellow singer.

TMZ reports that the single’s music video, which was directed by Gia Coppola, revealed the highs and lows of Spears’ career, with Halsey portraying the pop icon. The new song also featured samples of the 2000 single using the same title.

It appears Brit wasn’t a fan of the new song at all. In a since-deleted post, Spears accused Halsey of stabbing her in the back with the new single. “For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video,” Spears wrote, per TMZ. “I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.”

Britney Spears then continued to slam Halsey by noting, “I have my own health problems which is why I took down my [Instagram] account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE.”

Spears added, “I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

However, not long after she made the post, Britney Spears hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to say everything is ok between her and Halsey afterall. “Fake news !!!!” Spears wrote. “That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!”

Halsey responded to Spears’ X post by writing, “And I love Britney!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day.”

Halsey Previously Shared She received Britney Spears’ Blessing to Repurpose Her 2000 Hit Track

Just after Halsey shared the video for “Lucky,” the “You and I” hitmaker stated that she received Britney Spears’ blessing.

One of her followers of X asked, “Has Britney reacted to your song yet!? Have you involved her at all?” Halsey responded with, “Yes of course! i wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing!”

In the new “Lucky,” Halsey reflects on her own recent health struggles. “I shaved my head four times because I wanted to and then I did it one more time cause I got sick,” she sings. “I thought I changed so much nobody would notice s—, and no one did. Then I left the doctor’s office full of tears / Became a single mom at my premiere / I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year, and that’s the biggest lie of my career.”

The release of “Lucky” comes one month after Halsey shared she was diagnosed nearly two years ago with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell Lymphoproliferative Disorder. She noted that both conditions are being managed or in remissioned. Halsey pointed out that she will likely have both diseases for the duration of her life.