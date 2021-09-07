Brielle Bierman Lying About Reason For Jaw Surgery, Secretly Got Procedure To Look Like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner?

Did Brielle Biermann lie about the reason for her recent double jaw surgery? An online outlet claimed the reality star publicly said she received the surgery in order to correct a childhood malady but really got the same “chin transformation surgery” as Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. We looked into the report and came to our own conclusion.

Real Reason For Brielle Biermann’s Jaw Surgery?

Brielle Biermann recently posted photos of herself in a hospital bed following jaw surgery that left the reality star unable to eat solid foods. According to MediaTakeOut, Biermann actually got the surgery not to correct her “TMJ and 9mm overjet overbite” as she claimed in her Instagram post about the procedure, but rather to transform her chin like fellow famous reality stars Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The site then insinuates that there’s a stark difference between the official reason Biermann gave for the procedure and the real reason she underwent an alleged “bi-maxillary osteotomy,” which the degenerate blog claimed is “typically used by aggressive plastic surgeons to completely change a woman’s face.” The site then baselessly alleged that both Kardashian and Jenner underwent the same extreme surgery to alter the size and appearance of their chins.

What We Know About Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgeries

While both Jenner and Kardashian have admitted to having various parts of their faces altered over the years, it’s doubtful that they both underwent the same surgery that Biermann will be spending the next four months recovering from. Between their various reality shows, public appearances, and a never-ending stream of Instagram photos, it’d quickly be noticed if either one disappeared for the several weeks to months necessary to recover from the incredibly invasive surgery.

When Jenner was pregnant with her first child, Stormi Webster, her public absence was soon noticed and remarked upon. Besides, both sisters have opened up in recent years about their various cosmetic procedures, with Kardashian finally admitting to a nose job and “injections” while Jenner attributed her changed looks to fillers in her cheeks, lips, and jaw, though she’s denied going fully under the knife.

We also have a hard time believing anything this outlet writes since it previously reported that Jenner underwent a complete face transplant, a surgery generally reserved for people who’ve experienced extreme facial trauma. It was beyond unbelievable, since the procedure has never been used for cosmetic use, but rather is used for gunshot victims or people with facial tumors.

What’s Really Going On With Biermann

As for Brielle Biermann, she’s already explained her reasons for the surgery and stressed that it was “NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life.” In her Instagram post about the surgery, Biermann went into heartbreaking detail about the difficulties she faced due to her malformed palate and overbite, including trouble eating and a lisp that she was often teased for on social media. Following the surgery, she says she can already tell the difference. “i already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s deeply offensive that this despicable blog would completely dismiss the very real problems that Biermann suffered through for years in order to push its own false narrative about her. We’d ask MTO News if it had any shame, but it’s patently obvious from the blog’s previous reports that it has none.