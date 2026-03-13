Brianna Chickenfry Starkly Warns All Ozempic Users: “You’re All Gonna Die”

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia gives a bold warning to those who use Ozempic simply for weight loss. “You’re all gonna die.”

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The influencer took to TikTok to provide a public service announcement about the Ozempic epidemic striking the U.S. “No tea, no shade, no hate, just some field research,” the 26-year-old began.

“Every single b—h I know is on Ozempic,” she said. “People that do not need Ozempic.”

She admitted that Ozempic would likely shave a couple pounds off her, but that doesn’t mean she needs it. “Do I need Ozempic? No!”

Dramatically, she then panned the camera up as she proclaimed, “You’re gonna die, you’re all gonna die.”

Ozempic is a legitimate injection doctors use to treat those with Type 2 diabetes. Recently, however, the injection has been increasingly prescribed simply for weight loss. As with any sort of medication or chemical, improper use can have serious side effects.

Per Baptist Health, among other medical authorities, Ozempic can lead to serious stomach issues. Other risks involve thyroid tumor symptoms, gall bladder and kidney problems, and even impaired vision.

LaPaglia is speaking as someone who has suffered eating disorders and weight issues.

Chickenfry Warns Against Using Ozempic

Chickenfry has been very open about her own eating disorder and weight issues in the past. On the Real Pod podcast with Victoria Garrick Browne in February, LaPaglia opened up about her past problems.

“I had an anxiety-induced eating disorder, where I was always nauseous,” she recalled. “Anytime I ate something, I would throw up.”

The Barstool Sports star said that this made her “avoid food at all costs.”

In 2023, she was at her lowest weight. “I was anemic from it, I had bruises all over me, and it was really, really hard when you’re in it for so long. Your body just gets used to it, and when I finally came out of all that anxiety or I was able to look at myself in the mirror and saw the way I looked, [it] was just so unhealthy,” she explained.

Chickenfry overcame such an eating disorder and now warns against the weight-loss drug. This says a lot about her healing journey, and provides weight to her warning.