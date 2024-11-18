Brianna Chickenfry Boos, Gives Zach Bryan Song Thumbs Down at UFC Event



Good and done with her ex, Zach Bryan, Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, was spotted booing and giving the country star’s song “Something in the Orange” a thumbs down during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Videos by Suggest

A fellow UFC 309 caught LaPaglia on video noticeably irritated when the song came on in the arena.

The gestures come just after Brianna Chickenfry accused Zach Bryan of being emotionally abusive during their relationship.

Following their breakup last month, Brianna alleged that Zach’steam had offered her $12 million in exchange for her to sign an NDA and not share details about their relationship publicly.

However, Brianna refused the offer. And spoke out about the coupling, and uncoupling, with her BFFs podcast co-hosts Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life, dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she explained. “I’m still scared of him, my brain’s rewired. I’m scared to make him mad. Last week I didn’t want to talk about it because I was scared.”

Brianna Chickenfry further admitted that she was afraid to fully speak out about her relationship with Zach Bryan. She pointed out that her career as a podcaster did not influence her to sign the NDA.

“This isn’t, like, a drama thing for me. This isn’t me not signing the NDA and not taking the money. Because I want to get on here and expose who he is and his secrets and all that s—,” she noted. “I didn’t take the money because I’m not signing away my experiences. And what I went through to protect someone that hurt me. I’m a lot stronger than a weak man.”

Bryan hasn’t spoken out about LaPaglia’s allegations.

Brianna Chickenfry Seen With Mystery Man in New York Following Zach Bryan Breakup

Meanwhile, Brianna Chickenfry is seemingly moving on from her relationship with Zach Bryan by hanging out with a mystery man.

“Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals,” Brianna declared in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 17. The clip featured Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The video also showed Brianna cozying up with the mystery man, leaving some of her social media followers questioning who he was and how fast she moved on.

“That was fast,” one commenter declared, with Brianna clapping back, “Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

